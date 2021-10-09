Sindhudurg Airport Inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray under UDAN Scheme

The Chipi airport in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra’s Konkan region was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Also, the first flight from Sindhudurg to Mumbai was conducted under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme of the Government of India. This move is a significant one for the people of Maharashtra as the inauguration pins the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra on the national air map. These new flights will further add convenience and comfort to travellers creating a gateway for the people to easily access the Konkan region noted for its pristine beaches, temples, and forts. These new flights will facilitate people of Sindhudurg not only in their travel to Mumbai but also opens the horizon of additional connectivity with other metro cities directly connected with Mumbai such as Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad. Moreover, the Sindhudurg airport is a good option for people travelling to North Goa.

Sindhudurg Airport, also known as Chipi Airport, is in the Sindhudurg District of Maharashtra. The airport is spread over an area of 275 hectares. The runway length is 2500 m (8202 ft) and is capable of the operation of narrow-body aircraft like Airbus A-320 and Boeing B-737. The airport Terminal Building has the capacity to handle 200 departing, and 200 arriving passengers during peak hours.

The UDAN flight schedule is mentioned below:

-Flight No. 9I-661 From Mumbai To Sindhudurg with a Departure time of 1135 Hrs and Arrival time of 1300 Hrs.

-Flight No. 9I-662 From Sindhudurg To Mumbai with a Departure time of 1325 Hrs and Arrival time of 1450 Hrs.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation in his address said, “The inauguration of the Sindhudurg airport and start of the flight to Mumbai marks a new chapter in the glorious history of the Konkan region. This development will open new avenues of growth of local trade and tourism. I am sure, with huge potential of the region, the number of daily flights will increase to 20-25 within next 5 years.”

The inauguration marked the commencement of the 61st airport under the UDAN scheme and successful operationalization of the 381 routes under UDAN. Now people can fly at ease by opting for a flight of 85 minutes from Sindhudurg to Mumbai while earlier they were forced to opt for a road or train travel of more than 10 hours between these two cities. The airline M/S Alliance Air was awarded the Sindhudurg – Mumbai route under the UDAN 3.1. This is the 75th UDAN route operationalized by the airline. Alliance Air will deploy its 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft on the route.

The financial incentives in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) are being provided from the Centre, State governments and airport operators to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports under the scheme.

Till now, 381 routes and 61 airports including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme.

