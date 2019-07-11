Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video

In order to have an access to this fun service, one needs to spend around $10 at any restaurant or retail shop in Changi Airport located in Singapore.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Slide at the Changi Airport, Singapore.
Voted as the one of the best airports in the World, Singapore’s Changi Airport is one place that every tourist would love to witness. To add, the airport has its own way of transporting a passenger to their respective boarding gate. And it’s not a vehicle or trolley, but a massive slide that takes a person to his or her boarding gate. Well doesn’t it sounds like fun?

As reported by Daily mail, a passenger named Yusuf El Asksay got to experience how impressive it is to fly through Changi Airport in Singapore. The passenger also filmed a video showing how he used his boarding pass to gain entry. The video witnessed Yusuf El Askay going into tube and then sliding down. Soon after sliding down in the tube, he lands in front of Changi’s famous ‘red chandelier’, which was unveiled in 2018.

When El Askary was asked about his experience by Cater News Agency, he said, “I had never seen anything like it at an airport, I couldn’t believe it was true until I actually tried it.”

Besides having a slide at Terminal 4, Changi Airport also has bigger slide in Terminal 3. According to an Insider’s article, the slide is 12 meters (about 39 feet) high. However, the height of terminal 4 slide is not yet known.

In order to have an access to this fun service, one needs to spend around $10 at any restaurant or retail shop in Changi Airport located in Singapore.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
