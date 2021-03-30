Singapore Likely to Restart Air Travel Bubble Agreement with Hong Kong

Singapore’s Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that the city-state has received a proposal from Hong Kong to re-open borders safely, saying it was studying the situation.

According to a statement in response to the Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB), the Minister said that on Monday that city-state is very happy that Hong Kong has in recent weeks kept the pandemic under control, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is a very positive development," he added.

Singapore and Hong Kong agreed to launch designated flights under the ATB in November 2020 in an effort to resume cross-border travel and orderly restart economic activities.

But the launch of the ATB was later deferred due to worsened epidemic situation in Hong Kong. Ahead of this, on November 21, a day before flight operations were scheduled to commence, it was announced that the launch of the travel bubble has been deferred to early December.

It was later pushed back to 2021, with the exact starting date yet to be determined. There were also no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship.