Singapore to Close Changi Airport Terminals, Jewel Complex for Two Weeks from May 13

All passenger terminal buildings and a popular shopping-cum-leisure complex at the Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks to the public from Thursday after a COVID-19 cluster with 25 cases was identified there. While some staff and travellers can still access the terminal buildings, the Jewel complex will be completely closed. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Wednesday said the passenger terminal buildings will be closed to public from Thursday.

The terminals will be reopened 14 days later on May 27. Jewel will also be closed for 14 days, the authorities said. However, the airport remains open for air travel during this period, they said, adding that passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport.

Access to the passenger terminal buildings will be restricted to only passengers with air tickets and essential airport workers," the authorities said. "Some essential services and food and beverage outlets will remain open to serve them. For clarity, members of the public will not be allowed to enter the passenger terminal buildings," CAAS and CAG officials said.

Including the seven new infections reported on Wednesday, the Changi Airport COVID-19 cluster has now grown to 25 cases, including household contacts and family members of previous cases, officials said. The first infection in the cluster was detected on May 5, when an 88-year-old man, who works as a cleaner at Terminal 3, was tested positive.

A Victoria Junior College student who tested positive for the virus on May 7 was on Tuesday linked to the Changi Airport cluster. The student had visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3, the same day as two other cases in the Changi Airport cluster, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, including seven linked to the Changi Airport cluster. As of Wednesday, Singapore reported a total of 61,419 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities.

