1-min read

Singer Chris Brown Buys Rezvani Tank Military Edition Armored Bulletproof SUV Worth Rs 2 Crore [Video]

The Rezvani Tank features a Glass armor rated to B7 (high caliber weapons), Ballistics Level 7 armor around driver and passenger compartment, Thermal night vision system and likes.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 12, 2018, 12:23 PM IST
Rezvani Tank Military Edition. (Image: Rezvani)
Rezvani Automotive Designs, a company founded by Ferris Rezvani in 2014 is making quite an impact among buyers looking for one-off extremely rare, but formidable vehicles. After revealing the Rezvani Beast, a two door sportscar and attracting a lot of eyeballs, Rezvani has rolled out the Tank Military Edition road-going SUV, drawing its name from the military spec vehicle.

“We’ve upped the ante with the new TANK Military edition,” said CEO Ferris Rezvani. “After the success of TANK, we decided to build a machine with the ultimate security features while maintaining extreme luxury. Designed to withstand urban terrain or apocalyptic attack, TANK is that extreme tactical urban vehicle equipped to handle it all.”



Under the direction of CEO Ferris Rezvani, award-winning designer Samir Sadikhov worked on Rezvani Tank to make it look aggressive, streamlined and more mainstream vehicles, featuring a Glass armor rated to B7 (high caliber weapons), Ballistics Level 7 armor around driver and passenger compartment, Thermal night vision system and likes.

The armored capabilities of the Tank are further enhanced by Bomb protection body, Kevlar wrapped fuel tank, Radiator protection, Reinforced suspension, Ram Bumpers, Military Runflat Tyres, Electrified Door Handles, Intercom System, Magnetic Dead Bolts, and Gas masks. Drivers are also able to choose from a range of adjustable suspension settings, seat styles, leather options and colors.

With a starting price of $295,000 (Rs 2 Crore excluding taxes), the TANK Military Edition has already found a buyer in singer Chris Brown, who chose this machine for the ultimate luxury, security and extreme off-road capability for the road, over a conventional SUV.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
