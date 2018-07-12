English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Singer Chris Brown Buys Rezvani Tank Military Edition Armored Bulletproof SUV Worth Rs 2 Crore [Video]
The Rezvani Tank features a Glass armor rated to B7 (high caliber weapons), Ballistics Level 7 armor around driver and passenger compartment, Thermal night vision system and likes.
Rezvani Tank Military Edition. (Image: Rezvani)
Rezvani Automotive Designs, a company founded by Ferris Rezvani in 2014 is making quite an impact among buyers looking for one-off extremely rare, but formidable vehicles. After revealing the Rezvani Beast, a two door sportscar and attracting a lot of eyeballs, Rezvani has rolled out the Tank Military Edition road-going SUV, drawing its name from the military spec vehicle.
“We’ve upped the ante with the new TANK Military edition,” said CEO Ferris Rezvani. “After the success of TANK, we decided to build a machine with the ultimate security features while maintaining extreme luxury. Designed to withstand urban terrain or apocalyptic attack, TANK is that extreme tactical urban vehicle equipped to handle it all.”
Under the direction of CEO Ferris Rezvani, award-winning designer Samir Sadikhov worked on Rezvani Tank to make it look aggressive, streamlined and more mainstream vehicles, featuring a Glass armor rated to B7 (high caliber weapons), Ballistics Level 7 armor around driver and passenger compartment, Thermal night vision system and likes.
The armored capabilities of the Tank are further enhanced by Bomb protection body, Kevlar wrapped fuel tank, Radiator protection, Reinforced suspension, Ram Bumpers, Military Runflat Tyres, Electrified Door Handles, Intercom System, Magnetic Dead Bolts, and Gas masks. Drivers are also able to choose from a range of adjustable suspension settings, seat styles, leather options and colors.
With a starting price of $295,000 (Rs 2 Crore excluding taxes), the TANK Military Edition has already found a buyer in singer Chris Brown, who chose this machine for the ultimate luxury, security and extreme off-road capability for the road, over a conventional SUV.
Also Watch
“We’ve upped the ante with the new TANK Military edition,” said CEO Ferris Rezvani. “After the success of TANK, we decided to build a machine with the ultimate security features while maintaining extreme luxury. Designed to withstand urban terrain or apocalyptic attack, TANK is that extreme tactical urban vehicle equipped to handle it all.”
Under the direction of CEO Ferris Rezvani, award-winning designer Samir Sadikhov worked on Rezvani Tank to make it look aggressive, streamlined and more mainstream vehicles, featuring a Glass armor rated to B7 (high caliber weapons), Ballistics Level 7 armor around driver and passenger compartment, Thermal night vision system and likes.
The armored capabilities of the Tank are further enhanced by Bomb protection body, Kevlar wrapped fuel tank, Radiator protection, Reinforced suspension, Ram Bumpers, Military Runflat Tyres, Electrified Door Handles, Intercom System, Magnetic Dead Bolts, and Gas masks. Drivers are also able to choose from a range of adjustable suspension settings, seat styles, leather options and colors.
With a starting price of $295,000 (Rs 2 Crore excluding taxes), the TANK Military Edition has already found a buyer in singer Chris Brown, who chose this machine for the ultimate luxury, security and extreme off-road capability for the road, over a conventional SUV.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet