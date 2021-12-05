CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Auto » Singer Sonu Nigam Buys Kia Carnival MPV - Here's All You Need to Know About the Car
Singer Sonu Nigam Buys Kia Carnival MPV - Here's All You Need to Know About the Car

Auto Desk

Ever-popular Indian singer Sonu Nigam recently bought a brand-new Kia Carnival MPV home. The singer was snapped at a dealership in Mumbai receiving his brand new car with his close ones in attendance. The Carnival comes as Kia’s flagship offering in India and starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The refreshed Kia Carnival now features Kia’s new logo, a rejigged trim line-up with the introduction of Limousine and Limousine+ variants among other changes. The refreshed edition of the Carnival premium MPV will now be offered in four trim levels – Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium.

ALSO READ: Refreshed Kia Carnival MPV Launched in India at Rs 24.95 Lakh, Variant Lineup Rejigged

The all-new Limousine variant of the refreshed Kia Carnival comes equipped with multiple features like the VIP Premium Leatherette Seats with leg support in the 2nd row, 20.32 cm (8”) AVNT with OTA map updates and UVO support and ECM mirror, one unit of 10.1” rear-seat entertainment system, Smart Pure Air Purifier among other changes.

Also Watch:

On top of Limousine, the fully equipped Limousine+ variant hosts feature like Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake, 10 way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, 25.65 Cm (10.1”) Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Highline TPMS.

The Kia Carnival now offers the 18” Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels on all trims, Premium Leatherette Seats will now be offered on Prestige, Limousine and Limousine+ (with VIP Seats) with diamond-shaped quilting.

first published:December 05, 2021, 09:20 IST