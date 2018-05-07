English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Vehicle Design Reimagines Porsche 911 with Mulholland Drive Topography Exterior
Singer Vehicle Drive has re-imagined a Porsche 911 sportscar with an exterior inspired from Mulholland Drive, famous in '60s and '70s for late-night drives.
Singer Vehicle Design's Porsche 911. (Image: Singer)
If you are a movie buff, you may recall a movie called Mulholland Drive starring Naomi Watts. The movie was set in the area of Los Angeles, famous for its winding roads in the Hollywood Hills. The area became quite famous in the 1960s and 70s, with late-night drives, illicit races among high-powered machines and much more. An independent customizer famous for its work on Porsche cars is paying a tribute to the Mulholland Drive.
Singer Vehicle Drive has re-imagined a Porsche 911 sportscar with an exterior inspired from this period. For instance, the car comes with the bank of rally-inspired lights on the hood, perfect for illuminating the curvy road during a nighttime run.
Singer Vehicle Design shared the project on Facebook, and has customized the exteriors of the coupe based on the topography from the complex pattern of the Los Angeles' Mulholland Drive. As evident, there are a lot of curvaceous lines across the body, inspired from the road famous for its curves and the car looks absolutely beautiful with a blue background.
The images reveal that the re-imagined 911 is actually a 964 generation of the sports coupe that was available from 1989 to 1994. As a starting point, Singer did something fascinating at the rear and rather than dumping the model's deployable rear wing, the firm has installed a fixed spoiler there.
This leads to a car with a slightly pushed airfoil and creates a shape at the back that you don't usually see on a Porsche. There are no interior photos of this car, and neither is there any details about it. The only cabin detail that's visible in these pictures is that there's a body-color roll cage inside.
Singer offers its re-imagined 911s with a 3.8-litre or 4.0-litre flat-six engines. The top version is the result of a collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, with over 500 horsepower of output.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
