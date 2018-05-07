English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sitting in Cars for Long Hours May Lead to Blood Clots
It is an important reminder of a public health point and reinforces the need to get up and walk around regularly when on an airplane or when forced to stay in a car for a long time.
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Istock/ Goodluz)
A new study suggests that being confined in a car or airplane for long hours may increase the risk of developing a condition called venous thromboembolism (VTE), a blood clot that forms most often in the deep veins of the leg, groin or arm. In order to assess the impact of remaining seated in cars for extended periods of time, the investigators gathered data from the aftermath of the Kumamoto earthquakes that struck Japan in April 2016.
They found an "epidemic" of blood clots developing in the legs, and in numerous cases going to the lungs, in many of the people forced to evacuate, according to the study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. Analysis of questionnaires from 21 local medical institutions established that 51 patients were hospitalized following the earthquakes due to VTE. Of these, 42 patients (82.4 percent) had spent the night in a vehicle.
"Preventive awareness activities by professional medical teams, supported by education in the media about the risk of VTEs after spending the night in a vehicle, and raising awareness of evacuation centers, could lead to a reduced number of victims of VTE," noted lead investigator Seiji Hokimoto from Kumamoto University in Japan.
"This is a dramatic example of the risks inherent in spending prolonged periods immobilized in a cramped position," commented Stanley Nattel, Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"It is an important reminder of a public health point and reinforces the need to get up and walk around regularly when on an airplane or when forced to stay in a car for a long time," Nattel said.
Also Watch
They found an "epidemic" of blood clots developing in the legs, and in numerous cases going to the lungs, in many of the people forced to evacuate, according to the study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. Analysis of questionnaires from 21 local medical institutions established that 51 patients were hospitalized following the earthquakes due to VTE. Of these, 42 patients (82.4 percent) had spent the night in a vehicle.
"Preventive awareness activities by professional medical teams, supported by education in the media about the risk of VTEs after spending the night in a vehicle, and raising awareness of evacuation centers, could lead to a reduced number of victims of VTE," noted lead investigator Seiji Hokimoto from Kumamoto University in Japan.
"This is a dramatic example of the risks inherent in spending prolonged periods immobilized in a cramped position," commented Stanley Nattel, Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"It is an important reminder of a public health point and reinforces the need to get up and walk around regularly when on an airplane or when forced to stay in a car for a long time," Nattel said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges