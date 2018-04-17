English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Global Premieres to Catch at the Top Marques Monaco Auto Show
The 15th edition of the Top Marques Monaco auto show runs April 19-22, 2018, at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.
The 15th edition of the Top Marques Monaco luxury auto show runs April 19-22, 2018, at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Supercars and customizations of all kinds are in store at the 15th edition of the Top Marques Monaco auto show, held April 19-22, 2018, at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum.
This year's show will feature no fewer than six global launches, starting with the Tushek TS 900H. The Austrian manufacturer's latest supercar is a hybrid model weighing just under 1,400kg, and promising a top speed of 380km/h and 0-100km/h acceleration in 2.5 seconds. Another eagerly awaited supercar coming to Monaco is the BDI Enigma. The British firm is also set to reveal a hybrid model, this time with record-breaking acceleration and a top speed of 300km/h.
German high-end design boutique M13 will unveil its first auto creation in Monaco, with a bespoke version of the Smart car called the Smart M13 Bellator. The Niva Classic Club plans to celebrate 40 years of the Lada Niva with a new custom version of the all-terrain vehicle, called the Lada Niva 4x4 Edition 40, loaded with various special features. Plus, tuning specialist Pogea Racing is in line to present a new car at the show, although there's no word yet on any of its specs. Finally, motorcycle fans should watch out for the eagerly awaited Levis V6 Cafe Racer, which is in line for a Monaco debut.
One major attraction at this year's show will be the Corbellati Missile, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018, and billed as the world's fastest supercar with its 1,800HP 9.0-liter V8 biturbo engine and estimated top speed of 500km/h. Danish manufacturer Zenvo's latest creation, the TSR-S, will also be on show.
Certain lucky VIP visitors will be able to test-drive these supercars on the streets of Monaco, on the course used by F1 drivers during the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.
Note that the event also features an entire pavilion dedicated to luxury jewelry and watches. The 15th edition of the Top Marques Monaco auto show runs April 19-22, 2018, at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.
