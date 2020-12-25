Skill-Lync Launches First of its Kind Master’s Course in Autonomous Driving in India

YCombinator backed, India headquartered startup ‘Skill-Lync’ announced the launch of a special master’s course for Autonomous Driving. The startup provides job leading courses for Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Computer Science Engineering students in India and across the world. This unique course is designed to give students a hands-on approach to learn and develop model-based control strategies for driver-assist systems.

The program is divided into 5 modules, each one of which is accompanied by projects to add on to the practical approach, which will give a better understanding to the students of what they are learning.

Commenting on the course Surya Narayanan, Co-founder & CEO, Skill-Lync Said, “As a whole, the automotive industry is shifting to develop Futuristic vehicles that inculcate concepts like Autonomous or driverless cars, and fully electric cars, but sadly there are no educational institutions in India or across the world that are focused on teaching the technical aspects specific to such domains. At Skill-Lync our goal is to empower students with technical skills that are required for the future. Companies have started looking for engineers who have inter-disciplinary skills. Our master’s course in Autonomous driving has been designed taking into account the needs of these companies. Engineers from Computer Science, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics engineering can take this course and understand different aspects of the autonomous vehicle development process. The course is designed by leading industry experts in the field of ML, AI, and driverless car development in order to aid Students with relevant interests helping them get equipped for the future”.

Skill-Lync started out as a YouTube channel to share engineering tips, but today it is an online training course for mechanical engineering candidates. It operates three different types of courses, ranging from one-off modules to full-time curriculums.

Interestingly, there is no other platform in the world that focuses on teaching in-depth technical skills to non-software engineering students for Autonomous Driving. With this course, the students will have a complete hands-on experience to develop an ADAS system from Level 1 automation to Level 3.

The focus in this course is to make the students finish the projects as a part of each module. The whole Master coursework consists of 10 projects and 30 assignments spread across an 8 month period. Apart from the on-demand videos that the students can access, they have live 1-1 video conference sessions with the instructor in order to get their doubts clarified. As a part of the course, students also end up working on projects with the aid of industry-oriented software tools such as Python, Tensorflow, Kras, MATLAB-Simulink, Carmaker and experience different control strategies within their projects, Such as LQR, Rule-based, PID, state-flow, etc.