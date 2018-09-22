English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Appoints Pavel Richter as Production Head for India 2.0 Project
Skoda is responsible for the VW Group's planned model campaign in the Indian market.
Skoda logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Skoda Auto India said Pavel Richter will take over as Production Technical Director of the Skoda-led India 2.0 project of Volkswagen Group with effect from November 1, 2018. Richter (46) will be responsible for the production of all the models at Pune plant.
"With his experience, he will play a crucial role in achieving our common goal of further strengthening the Volkswagen Group's position in the strategically important Indian market," Volkswagen India Managing Director and President Andreas Lauermann said in a statement.
Richter has been working for Skoda Auto since 2000, and has performed various managerial roles in the Czech Republic as well as other international markets.
"Richter has known the company for many years and has considerable expertise in the international automotive industry. With his capabilities, he will play a key role in making the 'INDIA 2.0' project successful," Skoda Auto India MD Gurpratap Boparai said.
Skoda is responsible for the VW Group's planned model campaign in the Indian market, for which one billion euros will be invested between 2019 and 2021.
Under 'India 2.0' project, all models designed and produced locally in the future will be based on Volkswagen Groups MQB platform, and Skoda Auto will launch a volume segment model based on sub-compact MQB A0 platform by 2020.
In the second phase, the company will look at the possibility of exporting the vehicles manufactured in India. Skoda and Volkswagen plan to develop various models on the MQB A0 platform. The companies also mulling to launch an SUV in 2020 under the joint programme.
Pavel Richter appointed Production Technical Director of @SKODAIndia led ‘INDIA 2.0’ project of the Volkswagen Group and will be responsible for the production of all models at the Pune plant. pic.twitter.com/nUl3r9CPVZ— ŠKODA India PR (@SKODAIndia_PR) September 21, 2018
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
