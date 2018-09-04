English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Appoints Zac Hollis as Director Sales, Service and Marketing in India
Hollis’ appointment comes at a time of significance as Skoda has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen Group’s (VW Group) India 2.0 project.
Skoda logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Skoda Auto has announced the appointment of Zac Hollis as the Director – Sales, Service & Marketing in India. The company says his tenure will begin from November 1, 2018. Skoda believes that Hollis will bring with him extensive international experience from Europe and China - including his present role as Head of Sales Region China at Skoda Auto, Czech Republic. Hollis will be reporting to Skoda Auto India’s Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai.
Hollis’ appointment comes at a time of significance as Skoda has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen Group’s (VW Group) India 2.0 project. Hollis will replace Ashutosh Dixit who will take on an international role within the Volkswagen Group. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto India said, "I am pleased to have Zac Hollis join us to head the Sales, Service & Marketing operations for Skoda Auto India. His experience and expertise in developing markets like China will help us immensely to implement the India 2.0 strategy for Skoda Auto.
Zac Hollis will lead Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda Auto India. (Image: Skoda)
He further added, "I would like to thank Ashutosh Dixit for spearheading the Premium Positioning of the Skoda Brand in India together with modernization of the dealer network through the new CICD implementation. Ashutosh, who has spent over 11 years with Skoda in India and other international assignments has been instrumental in preparing crucial groundwork for the India 2.0 Project‘."
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
