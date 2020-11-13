Skoda Auto Inaugurates Its Largest Workshop Facility in Mumbai Under ‘India 2.0’ Project

Skoda Auto has unveiled one of its largest workshop facility in India, in association with Dr. Auto Technologies, at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. With its inauguration, Skoda Auto India aims to strengthen its position in Maharashtra and push forward its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the western markets of our nation.

The new service outlet sports the new Corporate Identity and Design as a part of Skoda Auto global redesigning process. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, claims to have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints, as it does today, by 2022.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “Skoda Auto India is set to strengthen its presence pan India including key cities like Mumbai, as a part of the INDIA 2.0 strategy of increasing the service touchpoints and being closer to the customers. The sheer size of the new facility at Navi Mumbai is a reflection of the region's potential for the brand and also highlights the increased focus on ensuring that more and more customers enjoy easy access to the brand’s customer-centric aftersales solutions. We are confident that our partnership with Dr. Auto Technologies will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our customers a premium hassle-free ownership experience and utmost peace of mind.”

The new workshop facility is located at D 505, MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai and sprawls over an area of 34,000 sq. ft. The workspace, equipped with 23 bays, has a capacity to serve 7,000 Skoda vehicles per annum - with more than 50 dedicated aftersales personnel.