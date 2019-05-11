Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Skoda Auto Inaugurates Its Largest Workshop In India

The service outlet is located on the Uppilipalayam Main Road, Sowripalayam and sprawls over an area of 49,585 sq. ft.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Skoda Auto Inaugurates Its Largest Workshop In India
The service outlet is located on the Uppilipalayam Main Road, Sowripalayam and sprawls over an area of 49,585 sq. ft.
Loading...
Škoda Auto unveiled its largest workshop facility in India, in association with SGA Cars India, at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The service outlet was inaugurated by Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India and Mr S. Arputharaj, Dealer Principal, SGA Cars India. Under the 'INDIA 2.0' project, the Czech marque aims to increase its accessibility by doubling dealer network across fifty new cities, over the next three years.

With the inauguration of its modern workshop facility in Coimbatore, ŠKODA AUTO aims to further strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu, and push forward its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the southern markets of our nation.
The service outlet is located on the Uppilipalayam Main Road, Sowripalayam and sprawls over an area of 49,585 sq. ft. (4,607 sq. m.). The workspace, equipped with 50 bays, has a capacity to serve 20,000 ŠKODA vehicles per annum - with more than 40 dedicated aftersales personnel. It houses rainwater harvesting capabilities, thereby contributing to the 'Green Future' vision of ŠKODA AUTO.

Skoda Service Centre in Coimbatore. (Image Source: Skoda) Skoda Service Centre in Coimbatore. (Image Source: Skoda)

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India Pvt. Ltd. said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is set to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of our nation. The dimensions of the new facility are a reflection of the region's potential for the brand. We are confident that our partnership with SGA Cars India will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons a hassle-free ownership experience and utmost PEACE OF MIND.”

Mr S. Arputharaj, Dealer Principal, SGA Cars India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India to introduce our newly designed workshop facility. The state of the art service infrastructure and optimized business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched service experience. The advancement of ŠKODA makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram