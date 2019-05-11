Skoda Auto Inaugurates Its Largest Workshop In India

Skoda Service Centre in Coimbatore. (Image Source: Skoda)

Škoda Auto unveiled its largest workshop facility in India, in association with SGA Cars India, at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The service outlet was inaugurated by Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India and Mr S. Arputharaj, Dealer Principal, SGA Cars India. Under the 'INDIA 2.0' project, the Czech marque aims to increase its accessibility by doubling dealer network across fifty new cities, over the next three years.With the inauguration of its modern workshop facility in Coimbatore, ŠKODA AUTO aims to further strengthen its position in Tamil Nadu, and push forward its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the southern markets of our nation.The service outlet is located on the Uppilipalayam Main Road, Sowripalayam and sprawls over an area of 49,585 sq. ft. (4,607 sq. m.). The workspace, equipped with 50 bays, has a capacity to serve 20,000 ŠKODA vehicles per annum - with more than 40 dedicated aftersales personnel. It houses rainwater harvesting capabilities, thereby contributing to the 'Green Future' vision of ŠKODA AUTO.Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India Pvt. Ltd. said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is set to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of our nation. The dimensions of the new facility are a reflection of the region's potential for the brand. We are confident that our partnership with SGA Cars India will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons a hassle-free ownership experience and utmost PEACE OF MIND.”Mr S. Arputharaj, Dealer Principal, SGA Cars India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India to introduce our newly designed workshop facility. The state of the art service infrastructure and optimized business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched service experience. The advancement of ŠKODA makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers.”