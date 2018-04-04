English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Auto India Announced Gurpratap Boparai as Managing Director
Skoda has identified India as one of the markets with tremendous importance for its future growth strategy.
Skoda Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Czech carmaker Skoda said Gurpratap Boparai has taken charge as the Managing Director of its Indian arm -- Skoda Auto India Private Ltd. (SAIPL). In his new role, Boparai will be reporting directly to Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, the company said in a statement. He will be responsible for its development in the domestic market, the statement added.
"Boparai's appointment comes at an opportune moment when Skoda is set to strengthen its position in the Indian market. He brings with him vast knowledge of the Indian automotive landscape, which will enable the company to implement a comprehensive expansion plan," Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said.
Skoda has identified India as one of the markets with tremendous importance for its future growth strategy. In 2017, the company's sales in India grew by around 30 percent at 17,438 units. It currently sells four models --sedans Octavia, Superb and Rapid along with SUV Kodiaq -- in India.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
