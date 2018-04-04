Skoda Auto India Announced Gurpratap Boparai as Managing Director

Czech carmaker Skoda said Gurpratap Boparai has taken charge as the Managing Director of its Indian arm -- Skoda Auto India Private Ltd. (SAIPL). In his new role, Boparai will be reporting directly to Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, the company said in a statement. He will be responsible for its development in the domestic market, the statement added."Boparai's appointment comes at an opportune moment when Skoda is set to strengthen its position in the Indian market. He brings with him vast knowledge of the Indian automotive landscape, which will enable the company to implement a comprehensive expansion plan," Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said.Skoda has identified India as one of the markets with tremendous importance for its future growth strategy. In 2017, the company's sales in India grew by around 30 percent at 17,438 units. It currently sells four models --sedans Octavia, Superb and Rapid along with SUV Kodiaq -- in India.