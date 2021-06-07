Skoda Auto India Begins Production of Kushaq SUV at SAVWIPL Pune Plant, Launch Imminent

Škoda Auto India announced the start of production of the Kushaq at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) plant in Chakan, Pune. With customer deliveries planned to begin in July, this new SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB -A0 platform, specially adapted by ŠKODA for the Indian and global markets. The Kushaq is powered by the TSI engine options, which have been manufactured locally.

The name of the mid-size SUV is derived from ‘language of the gods’ Sanskrit, where the word ‘Kushak’ means a king or an emperor. The Kushaq will be offered with modern infotainment systems and myŠKODA Connect & ŠKODA Play App. It is also said to offer high levels of comfort and safety features.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said, “The production roll out of the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for ŠKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group in India. It stands testament to a great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels up to 95 per cent, which truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map.

With ŠKODA KUSHAQ, we will be present in one of the fastest growing segments of the automotive industry. We look forward to offering customers an SUV that stands out for its emotive design, unmatched performance, superior build quality, outstanding safety, and numerous Simply Clever solutions, enabling an exemplary value proposition.”

The locally developed MQB-A0-IN platform provides the technical basis for the new Kushaq as well as for other volume models yet to come. The platform has been designed to meet the new, stricter safety and emission requirements for India. To achieve the desired localisation levels up to 95 per cent, ŠKODA has set up a new MQB- A0-IN production line at its Pune plant.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said “With the start of production of the all new KUSHAQ, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of ŠKODA AUTO in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years. The KUSHAQ will offer an unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to an SUV buyer.

The team is gearing up for the launch later this month. We have already increased our network reach substantially and have instituted several best practices towards ensuring customer delight. With KUSHAQ, we are looking forward to welcoming more customers into the ŠKODA family.”

