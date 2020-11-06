Skoda Auto India Expands Dealership Network in India, Inaugurates Showroom in Jabalpur

Skoda Auto India has announced the opening of a new dealership in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. As per the company, the new dealership facility sports the new Corporate Identity and Design as a part of Skoda Auto global redesigning process. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the ‘India 2.0’ project, aims to have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints, as it does today, by 2022.

The new dealership - Frontier Skoda, is located at 225 Rani Durgawati Ward, Nagpur Road, Devtal, Jabalpur. The sales facility sprawls over an area of 2,800 square feet and accommodates three cars on display. A dedicated service workshop, located at Bheda Ghat Road, Byepass Crossing, Jabalpur is spread across 25,000 square feet and houses 12 service bays. With 18 trained personnel and staff members, Frontier Skoda has a capacity to service over 3,000 Skoda Auto vehicles a year, said Skoda in a statement.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “To ensure preparedness for India 2.0 launches, we at Skoda Auto India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that not only more and more customers can experience our products but also enjoy easy access to our customer-centric aftersales solutions. Jabalpur is a key market for us in Central India, and we are confident that our partnership with Frontier Skoda will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Madhya Pradesh.”

Also Watch:

Skoda Auto India has successfully expanded its network to 83 sales and 58 service touchpoints across 69 cities across the nation. The Czech brand has invested over Rs 1,200 million, along with its dealer partners, in the biggest rebranding campaign in its history in India.