Skoda Auto India Expands Retail Network in Karnataka, Opens New Outlet in Bengaluru with PPS Motors

With the inauguration of the second PPS Motors facility in Bengaluru, Skoda Auto India aims to further strengthen its position in Karnataka and push forward its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the southern markets of India. The new dealership facility sports the new Corporate Identity and Design as a part of Skoda Auto’s global redesigning process. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, claims that it will have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints, as it does today, by 2022. With the presence of 39 facilities in South India, Skoda Auto India has planned to have a total of 7 dealership facilities in Bengaluru under the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.

The new PPS Motors dealership facility is located at Sy No 1 A, Block 20, Jakkur Plantation Village, Yelahanka Hobli, New Airport Road, Bengaluru North 560064. The Showroom boasts of the latest CI & design language of Skoda Auto and can display 6 cars in an overall area of 5000 Sq. Feet. Also, the new workshop facility is located at Sy No 44, Geddahalli Village, Opposite to Mantri Splendor Apartments, Hennur Road, Bengaluru East – 560077. The workshop is spread across 30,000 Sq Feet with a capacity to service approximately 800 – 1000 cars per month. The facility is equipped with 23 bays, latest infrastructure & equipment as per Skoda Standards for serving the customers. Both the Showroom and Workshop facilities are said to be well located to serve customers of North Bangalore.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “To ensure preparedness for INDIA 2.0 launches, we at Skoda Auto India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that more and more customers can experience our products and also enjoy easy access to our customer-centric aftersales solutions. Bengaluru is a key market for us in South India, and we are confident that our partnership with PPS Motors will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Karnataka.”

In line with the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalized business processes, aim to enhance the overall customer experience.