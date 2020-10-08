Skoda Auto India Forays Into Used Car Segment With 'Certified Pre-Owned' Programme

Skoda Auto India has forayed into used car segment with the launch of its 'Certified Pre-Owned' programme. As per the statement, under the initiative, the company aims to offer a one stop shop to buy, sell, or exchange certified multi brand pre-owned vehicles to prospective buyers seeking cost-effective personal mobility solution.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “The used car business, in India, has registered multi fold growth over the past many years. We have also identified an innate demand among pre-owned car buyers for ŠKODA AUTO products owing to its superior built quality, outstanding reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. With 'Certified Pre-Owned', we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in ŠKODA AUTO's growth story in India.”

“Through the initiative, ŠKODA AUTO India aims to offer a one stop shop to buy, sell, or exchange certified multi brand pre-owned vehicles to prospective buyers seeking cost effective personal mobility solution, more so in these unprecedented times. We will stand behind every 'Certified Pre-Owned' customer and deliver a premium, uncompromised, and hassle free ownership experience - that is every bit a ŠKODA, without exceptions.”

(With inputs from IANS)