Skoda Auto India Opens New 3S Facility in Kolkata

ŠKODA Auto India has launched its newly designed 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility, Global Motocorp LLP, in Kolkata. The dealership facility will sport the ŠKODA’s new Corporate Identity and Design - a part of the company’s global redesigning process. Mr. Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India Pvt Ltd and Mr. Kunal Agrawal, Dealer Principal, Global Motocorp LLP inaugurated the showroom.ŠKODA aims to strengthen its presence in West Bengal and foothold in the eastern markets by phase wise introduction of five new dealership facilities over the next six months. The sales facility of Global Motocorp LLP is located at AJC Bose Road, Kolkata.Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India Pvt Ltd said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is fully geared to further expand its brand presence in the eastern markets of our nation. In line with our expansion strategy and West Bengal being one of the key markets, we are pleased to partner with Global Motocorp LLP.”Mr. Kunal Agrawal, Dealer Principal, Global Motocorp LLP said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India to unveil our newly designed facility. The new appearance and optimized business processes will provide the ideal backdrop for the presentation of ŠKODA products to our customers.”The redesigned dealership network globally and in India will offer modern showrooms which offer customer friendly environment, and transparency. The exteriors of the dealerships are completely redesigned too.ŠKODA Auto India has introduced a next-generation iPad based sales tool for sales consultants. With the help of this sales tool, the sales consultants will be able to elaborately explain the features of the cars in an interactive and engaging manner.ŠKODA Auto India continues to record strong performance in India, selling 17,438 cars in 2017. The company achieved 30% more sales than the previous year, thanks to a good response to the new Octavia RS and Kodiaq SUV.