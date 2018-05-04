English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Auto India Opens New 3S Facility in Kolkata
Skoda India open new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility with Global Motocorp LLP at AJC Bose Road, Kolkata.
Skoda logo. (Photo: Reuters)
ŠKODA Auto India has launched its newly designed 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facility, Global Motocorp LLP, in Kolkata. The dealership facility will sport the ŠKODA’s new Corporate Identity and Design - a part of the company’s global redesigning process. Mr. Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India Pvt Ltd and Mr. Kunal Agrawal, Dealer Principal, Global Motocorp LLP inaugurated the showroom.
ŠKODA aims to strengthen its presence in West Bengal and foothold in the eastern markets by phase wise introduction of five new dealership facilities over the next six months. The sales facility of Global Motocorp LLP is located at AJC Bose Road, Kolkata.
Mr. Ashutosh, Dixit, Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India Ltd. at the launch of Global Motocorp LLP Ltd in Kolkata. (Image: Skoda)
Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India Pvt Ltd said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is fully geared to further expand its brand presence in the eastern markets of our nation. In line with our expansion strategy and West Bengal being one of the key markets, we are pleased to partner with Global Motocorp LLP.”
Mr. Kunal Agrawal, Dealer Principal, Global Motocorp LLP said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India to unveil our newly designed facility. The new appearance and optimized business processes will provide the ideal backdrop for the presentation of ŠKODA products to our customers.”
Also Watch: Mercedes-Benz GLA Hidden Feature!
The redesigned dealership network globally and in India will offer modern showrooms which offer customer friendly environment, and transparency. The exteriors of the dealerships are completely redesigned too.
ŠKODA Auto India has introduced a next-generation iPad based sales tool for sales consultants. With the help of this sales tool, the sales consultants will be able to elaborately explain the features of the cars in an interactive and engaging manner.
ŠKODA Auto India continues to record strong performance in India, selling 17,438 cars in 2017. The company achieved 30% more sales than the previous year, thanks to a good response to the new Octavia RS and Kodiaq SUV.
Also Watch
ŠKODA aims to strengthen its presence in West Bengal and foothold in the eastern markets by phase wise introduction of five new dealership facilities over the next six months. The sales facility of Global Motocorp LLP is located at AJC Bose Road, Kolkata.
Mr. Ashutosh, Dixit, Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India Ltd. at the launch of Global Motocorp LLP Ltd in Kolkata. (Image: Skoda)
Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Ashutosh Dixit, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India Pvt Ltd said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is fully geared to further expand its brand presence in the eastern markets of our nation. In line with our expansion strategy and West Bengal being one of the key markets, we are pleased to partner with Global Motocorp LLP.”
Mr. Kunal Agrawal, Dealer Principal, Global Motocorp LLP said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India to unveil our newly designed facility. The new appearance and optimized business processes will provide the ideal backdrop for the presentation of ŠKODA products to our customers.”
Also Watch: Mercedes-Benz GLA Hidden Feature!
The redesigned dealership network globally and in India will offer modern showrooms which offer customer friendly environment, and transparency. The exteriors of the dealerships are completely redesigned too.
ŠKODA Auto India has introduced a next-generation iPad based sales tool for sales consultants. With the help of this sales tool, the sales consultants will be able to elaborately explain the features of the cars in an interactive and engaging manner.
ŠKODA Auto India continues to record strong performance in India, selling 17,438 cars in 2017. The company achieved 30% more sales than the previous year, thanks to a good response to the new Octavia RS and Kodiaq SUV.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse