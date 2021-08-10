Skoda Auto India Opens New Dealership in Bhopal, Targets 225 Touchpoints by Next Year

Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new dealership in Bhopal - Jagdish Motocorp Pvt. Ltd., at Hoshangabad Road. With the new 3S facility, Skoda Auto India aims to strengthen its presence in Madhya Pradesh and also in the Central India region. The Dealership facility sports the new Global Corporate Identity and Design. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, plans to expand its presence to 225 touchpoints by next year.

Jagdish Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. is strategically located at Hoshangabad Road and this new 3S dealership will be a one-stop facility that will cater to all sales, service, and spare part requirements of the customers. The facility is spread across 1,533 square meters with a 5 car display along with 12 service bay workshops that can service 2,400 plus vehicles per annum.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “The launch of Kushaq stands testament to a new era for Skoda Auto in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we have a clear vision of taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country. Enhancing the ownership experience is vital to our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the key pillars to meet this objective. The inauguration of the new 3S Facility in Bhopal is part of this plan and we are delighted to partner with Jagdish Motocorp Pvt. Ltd., as we look forward to building our foothold in this region.”

Also Watch:

In line with the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalized business processes aim to enhance the overall customer experience, as per the company. The new architecture of the dealership facility is characterized by clear and simple shapes, a harmonious colour concept, modular design features, and a modern lighting concept.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here