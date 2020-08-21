Skoda Auto India Rolls Out New Service Package in India, Prices Start at Rs 29,999

Skoda Auto India has revamped and re-named its 'Service Maintenance Package' as the 'Skoda SuperCare'. By opting 'SuperCare', with attractive cost benefits, Skoda customers warrant preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a timeframe of up to four years. In doing so, the 'Skoda SuperCare' safeguards against spare part price and labour charge inflation, guarantees authentic fitments with two years or unlimited kilometres part warranty, assures job work by Skoda certified technicians, redemption at all authorized Skoda Auto dealership facilities across the nation, multiple payment options as well as cashless services, and transferability to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale.

At a starting price of Rs 29,999, new Skoda customers can avail the 'SuperCare' for 4 years or 60,000 km, among Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive options, within a timeframe of a year from the date of purchase of the vehicle (or the first service, whichever is earlier). The existing customers of the Czech marque can avail the 'ŠKODA SuperCare', for 2 years or 30,000 km, at a starting price of Rs 15,777/-.

While the 'Standard Package' entails engine oil, oil filter, drain plug, washer, air / pollen / fuel filter, spark plug, brake fluid, V belt, HALDEX coupling oil, ATF, etc. as per the manufacturer maintenance schedule, the 'Enhanced Package' encompasses services under the 'Standard Package' and front windshield wipers, front and rear brake pads and disc, etc. The 'Comprehensive Package' entails battery, flywheel, and clutch assembly i.e. the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing, over and above the services under the 'Enhanced Package'.

Also Watch:

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “In line with our customer centric approach, the new extended warranty programme now takes the PEACE OF MIND philosophy to the next level. Customers can now avail the attractive offer of fifth and sixth year warranty - coupled with convenient and ‘value for money’ 2 year and 4 year ŠKODA SuperCare service and maintenance packages.”