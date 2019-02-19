Skoda Auto India Settles Trademark Row With Monte Carlo, Relaunches Rapid

With inputs from PTI

Garments manufacturer Monte Carlo Fashions said it has entered into an agreement with Skoda Auto India allowing the automaker to use its trademark 'Monte Carlo'. The agreement between the two parties comes a year after a Delhi court had admitted a trademark violation plea for infringement of trademark Monte Carlo owned by Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd against Skoda Auto India from using the brand name with respect to a new Monte Carlo edition car. Under the agreement, Skoda India has obtained a licence from Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd to use its trademarks 'Monte Carlo', in the whole of India in respect of its products comprising only of cars, cars accessories and spare parts as well as on packaging, promotional and advertising material associated therewith."We have agreed to give Skoda a licence to use our brand name to market and sell their Monte Carlo edition of cars. This is a win-win solution for both the companies," Monte Carlo Fashions Executive Director Rishabh Oswal said in a statement. However, the company hopes that this case will set a precedent and ensure that corporate organisations adopt a more careful approach towards trademark infringement, he added.Skoda Auto had recently relaunched the Rapid Monte Carlo in India for a starting price of Rs 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda also said that the Rapid Monte Carlo will be the first variant within the Monte Carlo marque. Furthermore, the Rapid Monte Carlo will come with a choice two engines - 1.5L TDI and 1.6L MPI engine, and will also have a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The Monte Carlo edition of the Rapid will come exclusively in Flash Red colour.