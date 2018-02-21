English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Auto India to Increase Prices From 1st March
The increased prices are a result of a revision in the custom duties announced in the Union Budget.
Skoda Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Skoda Auto India has announced that it will revise prices across its entire model range effect 1st March 2018. The increased prices are a result of a revision in the custom duties announced in the Union Budget.
Skoda Auto India has decided to increase prices in a phased manner to lower the overall impact. In addition, Skoda Auto India has introduced a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for existing Skoda customers who intend to purchase another Skoda car. The multi-step price increase will range between 3% - 4% depending on the product and variant in the Skoda model range. However, effective 1st March Skoda Auto India will only increase prices by 1% which translates to an increase of Rs 10,000 - Rs 35,000 across the entire model range.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
