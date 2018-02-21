Skoda Auto India to Increase Prices From 1st March

Skoda Auto India has announced that it will revise prices across its entire model range effect 1st March 2018. The increased prices are a result of a revision in the custom duties announced in the Union Budget.Skoda Auto India has decided to increase prices in a phased manner to lower the overall impact. In addition, Skoda Auto India has introduced a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for existing Skoda customers who intend to purchase another Skoda car. The multi-step price increase will range between 3% - 4% depending on the product and variant in the Skoda model range. However, effective 1st March Skoda Auto India will only increase prices by 1% which translates to an increase of Rs 10,000 - Rs 35,000 across the entire model range.