English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Skoda Auto India to Increase Prices From 1st March

The increased prices are a result of a revision in the custom duties announced in the Union Budget.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Skoda Auto India to Increase Prices From 1st March
Skoda Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Skoda Auto India has announced that it will revise prices across its entire model range effect 1st March 2018. The increased prices are a result of a revision in the custom duties announced in the Union Budget.

Skoda Auto India has decided to increase prices in a phased manner to lower the overall impact. In addition, Skoda Auto India has introduced a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for existing Skoda customers who intend to purchase another Skoda car. The multi-step price increase will range between 3% - 4% depending on the product and variant in the Skoda model range. However, effective 1st March Skoda Auto India will only increase prices by 1% which translates to an increase of Rs 10,000 - Rs 35,000 across the entire model range.

Also Watch: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Taapsee Pannu Emphasise On Road Safety | Auto Expo 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You