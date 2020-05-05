AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Skoda Auto Commences Online Portal to Customise and Buy Vehicles in India

Skoda logo. (Photo: Reuters)

Skoda logo. (Photo: Reuters)

Skoda also commenced bookings for the luxurious new Superb FL and the Karow against a refundable booking fee of Rs 50,000 and for the new Rapid 1.0 TSI at Rs 25,000.

Share this:

ŠKODA AUTO India has kicked-off its online operations with the market introduction of the Octavia RS 245 early this year. The portal now boasts of Skoda's entire lineup. It also commenced bookings for the luxurious new Superb FL and the Karow against a refundable booking fee of Rs 50,000 and for the new Rapid 1.0 TSI at Rs 25,000.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “We championed an online sales experience with the launch of the OCTAVIA RS 245. The results were astonishing, and the two hundred units of the RS 245 sold out in a jiffy! It has compelled the brand to extend the facility across its product portfolio. The move is apt and acknowledges the demand for a contactless experience. ŠKODA AUTO will continue to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous CSR initiatives.

The booking platform, according to Skoda, offers the flexibility to choose a ŠKODA AUTO vehicle in a hassle-free and convenient manner round the clock (24x7) at the comfort of one's residence. The venture is supported by a robust consultation programme and integrates over 80 dealership touchpoints of the Czech automaker pan India.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres