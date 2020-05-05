Skoda Auto Commences Online Portal to Customise and Buy Vehicles in India

ŠKODA AUTO India has kicked-off its online operations with the market introduction of the Octavia RS 245 early this year. The portal now boasts of Skoda's entire lineup. It also commenced bookings for the luxurious new Superb FL and the Karow against a refundable booking fee of Rs 50,000 and for the new Rapid 1.0 TSI at Rs 25,000.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “We championed an online sales experience with the launch of the OCTAVIA RS 245. The results were astonishing, and the two hundred units of the RS 245 sold out in a jiffy! It has compelled the brand to extend the facility across its product portfolio. The move is apt and acknowledges the demand for a contactless experience. ŠKODA AUTO will continue to support the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous CSR initiatives.

The booking platform, according to Skoda, offers the flexibility to choose a ŠKODA AUTO vehicle in a hassle-free and convenient manner round the clock (24x7) at the comfort of one's residence. The venture is supported by a robust consultation programme and integrates over 80 dealership touchpoints of the Czech automaker pan India.

Also Watch:

