Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Electric Car Unveiled With 545-km Range on Single Charge

Skoda has dropped the wraps on the Enyaq iV electric coupe. The car comes as the brand’s second all-electric offering. The line-up will also include a sporty RS variant and the new coupé will be available in four performance levels.

The new Enyaq iV Coupe features a sporty front apron as well as body-coloured side skirts along with alloy wheels measuring between 19 and 21 inches. From the B-pillar, the roofline gently slopes towards the rear and merges with the tailgate that features a sharp trailing edge. The vehicle’s lines are further accentuated by the dark-tinted panoramic glass roof, which is a standard feature for the coupé. It is the largest sunroof in the ŠKODA range, spanning the entire roof and seamlessly merging with the rear window. It is thinner than the full roof, providing plenty of headroom for the car’s occupants.

Just as with the ENYAQ iV, the coupé is available with the optional Crystal Face where the vertical ribs of the striking ŠKODA grille are illuminated by 131 LEDs, while a horizontal light strip rounds off the car’s stunning look. The ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV comes with the Crystal Face as standard.

On the inside, the coupe gets a similar ethos like the SUV with elements including ten cleverly arranged themed packages and select individual options, make car configuration much easier. Standard features include a 13-inch central infotainment screen and the 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, which can optionally be supplemented by a head-up display with augmented reality.

Power output starts at 132 kW with the rear-wheel-drive ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60, which is equipped with a 62-kWh battery (net: 58 kWh). The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 is also rear-wheel drive and produces 150 kW from its 82-kWh battery

(net: 77 kWh). In addition to this larger battery, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x and ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV feature a second motor on the front axle, making them all-wheel-drive.

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x has a system output of 195 kW, while the top-of-the-range ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV delivers as much as 220 kW and a maximum torque of 460 Nm. This is the first-ever all-electric ŠKODA RS. Characteristic features include a particularly dynamic driving performance, a host of black design details, and the full-length red reflector strip at the rear that is typical of the brand’s RS models. The ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV takes just 6.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h – 20 km/h more than any other variant of the new coupé and is available exclusively in the striking Mamba Green paintwork.

The low drag has a significant impact on the vehicle’s maximum range, which is up to 545 km in the WLTP cycle for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80. Its fast-charging capability makes the new coupé perfectly suitable for travelling long distances. Equipped with the optional tow bar, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV can tow trailers weighing up to 1,400 kg

on gradients of 8%.

