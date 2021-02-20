Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover With 500-Km Range Unveiled Globally

Auto industry has been on a launching spree since the beginning of 2021. Skoda too has joined the bandwagonby unveiling its offering, the Enyaq Sportline iV. The zero emission car comes with a stunning design and some really impressive features. The car maker has launched three variants of the vehicle and the maximum speed of all of them is 160 kilometre per hour. The three variants include Enyaq Sportline iV 60, Enyaq Sportline iV 80and Enyaq Sportline iV 80x.

The highest variant, Enyaq Sportline iV 80x, is a bit high on power in comparison to the other two as it is capable of covering a distance of 500 kilometres in a single charge. The Enyaq Sportline iV 60 is powered by a 62 kWh battery, while both Enyaq Sportline iV 80 and Enyaq Sportline iV 80x are powered by 82 kWh batteries.

According to a report in GaadiWaadi, the basic Enyaq Sportline iV 60 model can produce upto 177 horsepower and 310 Nm. This variant can cover 400+ kilometres on one charge. Enyaq Sportline iV 80, on the other hand, can generate 201 horsepower and 310 Nm. On one charge,this variant can cover a distance around 500 kilometres. The beastyEnyaq Sportline iV 80x not only comes with an additional motor that sends power on the front wheels, but also has a dual-motor setup which makes it cover a distance of over 500 kilometres on single charge. The vehicle at its best can produce 261 horsepower and 425 Nm.

In terms of design, Skoda has kept the vehicle clean and classy. For differentiating between the trims, the company has put Sportline badges on the front and at the back. On the design front, a glossy black grille section, a neatly done roof rail and the rear bumper are clear winners. By default, 20-inch Vega wheels come with the car. However, to make the car more powerful, the auto giant also gives an option to its customers for choosing 21-inch Betria alloy wheels for their four wheeler.

On the inside, the car is a home to a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel wrapped in leather with the car badge in the middle, aluminium pedalsand bespoke floor mats.