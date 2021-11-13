Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Likely to be Launched in India in 2022 - Details Here

Czech automaker Skoda unveiled its first-ever dedicated electric vehicle – Enyaq iV SUV globally in September last year. The niche luxury carmaker has found good success with the EV as the company is working its way through the supply chain deficiencies to deliver as many of the 70,000 Enyaqs this year. While Skoda is working to expand its global EV line-up they are also closely watching sister brand Audi’s foray into the Indian EV space to ascertain Enyaq’s entry here.

Skoda India received a good response from the new-gen Kushaq and the company is now planning to add more investment in the Indian automotive market. While the Indian EV market wasn’t an immediate priority for the luxury carmaker, the Czech automaker doesn’t want to be left out in the country’s EV race.

As per an ET Auto report, Thomas Schafer, Chairman of the Board, Skoda Auto said, “At the moment, the team in India is looking at the options…They’ll bring in next year probably a few Enyaqs to try it on the ground.” Elaborating on the EV SUV’s success in Europe, Schafer said the company believes the car “can also work in India.”

Skoda also plans to manufacture electric cars in the country, however, the Enyaq iV electric SUV may be launched through a CBU or CKD route. It is estimated to be priced around Rs 35-40 lakh and the car can see an early launch by 2023.

The Enyaq iV is based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB platform, this platform currently underpins the VW iD.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and the VW iD.3 among others.

In international markets, the Enyaq is offered with three battery capacities – a 55kWh battery pack offering a range of 340km, while a 77kWh usable battery pack that will offer a 510km range on a rear-wheel-drive option. Skoda also offers the Enyaq iV in a sportier RS version with AWD system and a total output of 225kW. The company also claims a 340-510km on a single charge depending on the version. Additionally, the all new Enyaq also claims to offer plenty of space inside the cabin, measuring close to 4.7 meters in length, it offers an impressive 585-litres of boot space.

The Skoda Enyaq is capable of rapid charging (up to 125kW) which offers 5-80 percent juice in just 38 minutes. However, the 50kW is the maximum standard rate, with 100kW as optional on the 62kWh battery, and 125kW as optional on the 82kWh battery.

