SKODA Gets Resource-Efficient Paint Shop Manufactured by Dürr

Durr EcoInCure used in Skoda Auto. (Image: Durr)

Dürr, one of the world’s leading mechanical & plant engineering firm announced the launch of ‘EcoInCure’ that Skoda Auto will use in its Mladá Boleslav main plant in the Czech Republic. The technology offers best possible top-coat quality and maximum process reliability by heating the bodies from the inside in combination with the innovative transverse mode of operation.The plant is designed for a throughput of 30 vehicles per hour, and will be painting ŠKODA’s mid-range models from June 2019. EcoInCure has a 30% shorter heating times with minimized thermal component stresses, which is especially important for drying electric vehicles and multi-substrate bodies.The heating concept of EcoInCure reduces the electrical energy requirement by 25% and regulates the drying temperature with previously impossible precision and speed. For the first time, for example, Dürr is using the electronic quality card for the drying process, which makes it possible to track the drying quality of each body.From the primer to the base coat and the clear coat line, a total of 61 EcoRP third-generation painting robots ensure efficient paint application. The exterior painting is done by the EcoRP E043i, the first painting robot where the seventh axis is integrated into the robot’s kinematics.Dürr is installing a total of 19 EcoRS sealing robots with the latest application technology at ŠKODA in Mladá Boleslav. These robots undertake the task of sealing the seams from below, inside the body as well as at the roof seams. An important point is the energy saving of up to 60% in the spray booth.By completely eliminating water and chemicals, up to 90% recirculated air can be used in production. This reduces the cost of conditioning fresh air and is the deciding factor in the outstanding energy efficiency of the spray booth.