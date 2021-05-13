Skoda in Cooperation With Volkswagen Group to Donate One Million Euros for COVID-19 Relief in India

Skoda Auto is planning an aid package in cooperation with the Volkswagen Group consisting of in-kind and financial donations totalling one million euros. The support will consist of medical supplies and a monetary donation to the German Red Cross. Among other things, Škoda is procuring medical equipment and materials such as oxygen generators and liquid oxygen tanks, which are necessary for inland transport.

The brand’s purchasing and logistics departments are working to acquire the relief supplies at short notice and deliver them to the crisis region as quickly as possible. The Indian Red Cross is expected to handle the distribution locally.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, says, “We are in contact with our colleagues in India every day. They know best what is most urgently needed at the moment. We are working hard to secure the appropriate relief supplies, including oxygen tanks, and transport them to India as quickly as possible. We are grateful that we can help our Indian friends on the ground this way. In these challenging circumstances, the ŠKODA family stands together.”

The second wave of coronavirus has India firmly in its grip. The sudden spike in infections is effecting a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and antiviral medication straining the overall healthcare system.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL), says “The country is going through an unprecedented situation with the unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases, leading to extreme stress on the healthcare facilities in India. ŠKODA AUTO’s generous donation, both material and financial support will provide some relief to those affected.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here