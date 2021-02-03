Skoda Inaugurates Two New Workshop Facilities in Mumbai in Partnership With Mody Skoda

ŠKODA AUTO India has inaugurated two state-of-the-art workshop facilities in Mumbai, in association with Mody ŠKODA, at Mahalaxmi and Kurla respectively. With the inaugurations, Skoda aims to strengthen its customer service delivery in Mumbai as part of its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the western region. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, will have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints, as it does today, by 2022.

One of the new workshop facilities is strategically located at Mahalaxmi Bridge, Gala no 18-23, Dr E. Moses Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra and sprawls over an area of 15,850 sq. ft. The workspace, equipped with 12 bays, has a capacity to serve 4,600 ŠKODA vehicles per annum - with more than 40 dedicated aftersales personnel.

Whereas, the second workshop is located at 326, Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Bail Bazaar, Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra and sprawls over an area of 21,000 sq. ft. The workspace, equipped with 25 bays, has a capacity to serve 7,400 ŠKODA vehicles per annum - with more than 60 dedicated aftersales personnel.

Commenting on the inauguration of the two service outlets, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said,

“ŠKODA AUTO India is set to strengthen its presence pan India including key cities like Mumbai, as a part of the INDIA 2.0 strategy of increasing the service touchpoints and being closer to the customers. The inauguration of these two state-of-the-art service outlets in South and Central Mumbai respectively, is a reflection of the region's potential for the brand and also highlights the increased focus on ensuring that more and more customers enjoy easy access to the brand’s customer centric aftersales solutions. We are confident that our partnership with Mody ŠKODA will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our customers a premium hassle free ownership experience and utmost PEACE OF MIND.”

Mr. Nihar Mody, Dealer Principal, Mody ŠKODA Pvt Ltd said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India and introduce our new service outlets in South and Central Mumbai respectively. The modern architecture and streamlined business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched service experience. The advancement of ŠKODA AUTO makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers.”