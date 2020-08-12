Skoda India Announces Its Third Facility in Bengaluru; Aims for Expansion to 50 New Cities in 3 Years

Skoda Auto India said on Tuesday it will double its network penetration, and expand to 50 new cities, over the next three years. The Czech auto manufacturer said in statement that under the purview of its 'INDIA 2.0' project, it will have at least twice as many sales and service touchpoints by 2022, as compared to now.

Skoda has partnered with PPS motors for the new dealership. It is located at 219/11, Ramana Maharishi Road, Palace Orchards, Sadashivanagar, Bellary Road and offers utmost ease and convenience across the region. The sales facility sprawls over an area of 4,500 square feet and accommodates at least four cars on display. A dedicated service workshop, located at 35, Kranthikavi Sarvagna Road, Sreerampuram, Okaluipuram, is spread across 18,000 square feet and houses ten mechanical stations and body shop bays. With 75 trained personnel, PPS Motors has a capacity to service 5,500 plus Skoda Auto vehicles per annum.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “To ensure preparedness for INDIA 2.0 launches, we at ŠKODA AUTO India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that not only more and more customers can experience our products but also enjoy easy access to our customer centric aftersales solutions. Bangalore is a key market for us in South India, and we are confident that our partnership with PPS Motors will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Karnataka.”

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, PPS Motors Private Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India and introduce a new dealership facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The modern architecture and streamlined business processes will provide the ideal backdrop for the presentation of ŠKODA AUTO products. With the global best practices and processes of Skoda Auto India and adapting them to suit our customers in the region we endeavour to create a lot of value for all our stake holder’s especially our customers to offer world service and customer care”

Skoda Auto India today has a network of 83 sales and 58 service touchpoints in 69 cities. The company on Tuesday announced the inauguration of PPS Motors, its third dealership facility in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from PTI)