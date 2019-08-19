Skoda India Director Shares His View on Kia Seltos and MG Hector

Update: Skoda India Director has deleted his tweets with opinion from the personal account.

Skoda India Director Zac Hollis recently took a field trip to the showroom of MG Motors and Kia Motors to check out their respective maiden cars, Hector and the Seltos, in the Indian market. Both the cars left a strikingly contrasting impression on Skoda India's senior executive. While one of the vehicles left a long-lasting impression on Hollis, the other one left a sub-standard impression on him.

He first went into MG Motors showroom and uploaded a tweet that mentioned, "MG. Nice showroom, well designed and fresh corporate image, trying to show the British heritage. The car is very Chinese in design and quality. The salesman sold heavily on cool connectivity features but for me fit and finish let it down. The salesman did seem to know his product”.

Today I will visit Kia and MG showrooms. It’s important to understand your competitors products and sales environment. Only then can you be better.😊 — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) August 16, 2019

After MG Motors, Hollis went to the Kia Motors showroom and the tweet that he posted seems that he was highly impressed. His tweet read, "Now to Kia. Showroom quite plain in design and not finished but then open only 16 days. Car is very good with plenty of features. Pricing not confirmed yet but I think they have a winner on their hands in Seltos. With India 2.0 we need to raise our game.”

Though the brand MG Motors is based in the UK, the parent of the brand SAIC is based out in China. The MG Hector was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 12.18 Lakh and received an overwhelming response, so much so that MG had to temporarily suspend the bookings to meet the demand.

The Kia Seltos, on the other hand, has already received more than 23,000 bookings within three weeks. Before visiting the MG Motors and Kia showrooms, Hollis tweeted that he will be going to the showrooms to understand the "competitors" products and the sales environment.

It seems like Hollis, who head the Skoda which is currently spearheading the India 2.0 project of Volkswagen and Skoda, was in the field to have an idea of the competition, as both Skoda and VW are planning to launch their respective mid-SUVs who will compete against the Seltos and Hector.

