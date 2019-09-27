Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Skoda India Invests Rs 120 Crore in Redesigning Dealer Network in India

In line with the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalized business processes, aim to enhance the overall customer experience.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Skoda India Invests Rs 120 Crore in Redesigning Dealer Network in India
Skoda logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Skoda India has rebranded its network of 63 sales and 61 service touchpoints across 53 cities in India as per the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD). The Czech brand has invested over Rs 120 Crore, along with its dealer partners.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd. said, "Skoda has successfully rebranded its entire network of dealership facilities with a Fresh, Modern, and ‘Simply Clever’ layout that elevates the presentation of the brand and is an important cornerstone of the ŠKODA led ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.”

“Through our redesigned dealership network we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India while working closely with our channel partners to guarantee sustainability. The transformation of our sales and service facilities, envisioned to provide enhanced customer experience, is rated positively by our customers, dealer partners, and sales and service personnel.” added, Mr. Hollis.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
