Skoda India Ready to Implement Volkswagen India 2.0 Project, No Plans on EV Yet: Zac Hollis

Skoda India recently removed the Rapid Rider variant from its official website due to high demand and is expected to make a comeback in 2021. This is not the first time that the brand had to halt the bookings for the Rider because of its exorbitant demand. Before this, when the demand was unmanageable, the carmaker had to introduce the Rider Plus variant.

Riding high on the success of Rapid and the newly introduced 1.0-litre TSI engine that has replaced the ageing 1.5-litre MPI engine, Skoda is now planning to penetrate Indian market deeper under the Volkswagen India 2.0 Project.

We got in touch with Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India to understand more about the brand’s current standing in India and the future prospects. He also talked about the electric vehicle scenario in India and if Skoda is ready to jump the wagon. You can check the interview above.

In other news, Skoda, which introduced the BS6 compliant Rapid in May 2020, has now discontinued it. Ever since its launch, the vehicle has not gone away from the limelight. The reason behind this has been the car’s disruptive pricing.

Currently, Skoda Rapid is available in five variants, including, Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. The car’s starting price is Rs 7.99 Lakhs. Skoda had priced the Rider variant at Rs 7.49 lakh. The main reason behind popularity of Rider variant is that the vehicle is one of the most affordable sedans in the segment.