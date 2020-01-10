Skoda India to Launch 5 New and Updated Models in February

Poor sales due to sluggish demand weighed on the automobile sector in India in 2019. The sector showed some sign of revival towards the end of last year due to the festive season. Automobile manufacturers are now looking forward to a fillip in demand in 2020. Skoda will be launching 5 new or updated models in 2020, tweeted Zac Hollis Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India.

So here we are first day back in the office and a big year ahead for Skoda in India with 5 new or updated models to be launched this year. As always you will get the first news here😀 — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) January 6, 2020

The 5 new models to be unveiled by the Czech carmaker models in India in 2020 are likely to be Rapid 1.0-litre petrol, Karoq, Octavia RS 245, Superb facelift and the Kodiaq petrol.

All the upcoming Skoda models are expected to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020 that will be held from February 7 to February 12 at India Exposition Mart Ltd at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Skoda Rapid BS6

According to the report, Skoda is expected to launch the Rapid, a midsize sedan updated with latest BS6-compliant, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The car will replace the current 1.6-litre MPI petrol unit. The report further said that a statement by Zac Hollis added that the update will arrive in Indian market by April 2020. The new model is expected to have some styling changes. The report said that Skoda will introduce an all-new version of the sedan by late-2021.

Skoda Karoq

The Skoda Karoq, a midsize SUV, is expected to be introduced in India in April 2020. The model is expected to hit the Indian market through the CBU (completely built unit) route that will enable Skoda to bring the model sooner, the report said. Skoda Karoq in India is expected to come powered with a BS6-compliant 150hp, 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, the report said.

Skoda Octavia RS 245

Another model by Skoda that will be introduced in India is the Octavia RS. The report said Skoda saying that Octavia RS, which produces 245hp and 370Nm of torque, will be launched in India without any changes from its Euro-spec model. The automaker will bring only 200 units of Octavia RS to India, the report mentioned Skoda as saying. Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be expensive as it will be imported.

Skoda Superb facelift

The report mentioned Zac Hollis confirming that the Superb sedan facelift with the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine will be launched in India in May 2020. The upcoming model is expected to sport refreshed interior and exterior.

Skoda Kodiaq petrol

Zac Hollis has also confirmed that the petrol-powered version of the Kodiaq SUV will be launched in India later in 2020, the report mentioned. Apart from the new engine option, no other changes in terms of features are expected on the Kodiaq, the report said.

Along with the above 5 new models, Skoda is also expected to launch the Vision IN midsize SUV concept on February 3, the report stated.

