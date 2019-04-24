Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Skoda Introduces ‘EasyBuy’ Program for the Superb in India

Skoda's 'EasyBuy' program will provide customers with an option to avail up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower EMIs for a period of 3 years.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Skoda Introduces ‘EasyBuy’ Program for the Superb in India
Skoda Superb. (Image: Skoda)
Loading...
Skoda Auto India has announced ‘EasyBuy’ - a buyback program across the Superb model range in the country. This program has been made available exclusively through Skoda Financial Services. Skoda says that the EasyBuy program will allow the customer to buy a brand new Skoda Superb at an EMI of a car in a lower segment. Skoda's EasyBuy program offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57% for a new Skoda Superb at the end of the three-year contract term.

At the end of the term, the customer can choose to return the vehicle to the dealer with no further liability subject to the vehicle meets fair wear and tear guidelines along with the kilometre allowance. One can also avail up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower equated monthly instalments, for a period of three years.

The program will also allow customers to retain the ownership of the Superb by paying off the outstanding amount. Consequently, through this program, the customer can choose to re-finance the Superb for another contractual term. EasyBuy has a facility to trade in the existing vehicle and use the assured buyback value as equity to purchase an all-new Skoda.

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said “Skoda has built its brand on clever offerings and a strong value proposition. In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy’ program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brands effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle-free ownership experience.’

Aashish Deshpande – MD & CEO, Volkswagen Finance, said “With our unique financing solutions coupled with the finesse of Skoda Cars, the launch of ‘EasyBuy’ is another step towards offering a one-stop solution. One which is tailored to the financial and aspirational requirements of the customers. We are confident that this product will act as a true enabler for customer convenience.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram