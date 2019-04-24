Skoda Introduces ‘EasyBuy’ Program for the Superb in India

Skoda Auto India has announced ‘EasyBuy’ - a buyback program across the Superb model range in the country. This program has been made available exclusively through Skoda Financial Services. Skoda says that the EasyBuy program will allow the customer to buy a brand new Skoda Superb at an EMI of a car in a lower segment. Skoda's EasyBuy program offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57% for a new Skoda Superb at the end of the three-year contract term.At the end of the term, the customer can choose to return the vehicle to the dealer with no further liability subject to the vehicle meets fair wear and tear guidelines along with the kilometre allowance. One can also avail up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower equated monthly instalments, for a period of three years.The program will also allow customers to retain the ownership of the Superb by paying off the outstanding amount. Consequently, through this program, the customer can choose to re-finance the Superb for another contractual term. EasyBuy has a facility to trade in the existing vehicle and use the assured buyback value as equity to purchase an all-new Skoda.Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said “Skoda has built its brand on clever offerings and a strong value proposition. In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy’ program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brands effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle-free ownership experience.’Aashish Deshpande – MD & CEO, Volkswagen Finance, said “With our unique financing solutions coupled with the finesse of Skoda Cars, the launch of ‘EasyBuy’ is another step towards offering a one-stop solution. One which is tailored to the financial and aspirational requirements of the customers. We are confident that this product will act as a true enabler for customer convenience.”