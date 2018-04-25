Skoda Kamiq SUV Unveiled Ahead of Beijing Motor Show Debut

Skoda Kamiq Interiors. (Image: Skoda)

Following on from the Kodiaq and Karoq, the Skoda Kamiq is the third member of Skoda’s SUV family for the Chinese market. This car has been devised and developed specifically to meet the requirements of urban customers in China.The Kamiq, another prong in Skoda’s SUV offensive, has been designed to dovetail with the brand’s SUV family, while echoing the preferences of Chinese customers. The grille and the headlights form a single unit, with the lower features on the sides flowing towards the rear to visually enhance the bold wheel arches. The crystalline tail lights are positioned horizontally, which makes the Kamiq appear wider, also with the outward position of the reflectors.Crystalline components – a common thread running through all of Skoda’s SUVs – reflect the robust look of the new urban SUV. With a body 4,390 mm long, 1,781 mm wide and 1,593 mm high, the Kamiq features an astonishingly roomy interior. The Skoda Kamiq is kitted out with a brand-new 1.5-litre engine generating torque of 150 Nm and power of 81 kW.Like its Kodiaq and Karoq siblings, the Kamiq’s name has been inspired by the wilds of Alaska. “KAMIQ” is derived from the word Amiq, the name of an islet in the Bering Strait, where the inhabitants have spent generations weathering the dangers of this wilderness and discovering opportunities and conditions for a fresh start.Unveiling the new Skoda Kamiq, Bernhard Maier, Skoda Auto CEO said "Skoda sees particularly dynamic growth in the SUV segment on the Chinese automotive market, as demand for SUV models in China has doubled in the past three years alone. Skoda’s SUV campaign in China has begun with the successful launch of the Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq models. Continuing this campaign, we have developed another SUV exclusively for the Chinese market – the new Skoda Kamiq. Skoda will be presenting the next large SUV later this year, expanding our offering to four SUV models in China."