Skoda Karoq Five-Seater SUV Launched in India at Rs 24.99 Lakh

Skoda has announced the launch of its much-awaited SUV, the Karoq, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.99 lakh. The Karoq is a five-seater SUV and will be catering to those looking for a luxurious option in this segment.

At first glance, the Karoq looks like a scaled-down version of Skoda’s 7-seater SUV Kodiaq and that’s due to almost similar design language including elements like the signature Skoda grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps placed above fog lamps, which in this case, also double up as cornering lights. On the sides, the highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof railing and a chrome finish around the window line. From the back, the Karoq gets C-shaped LED tail lights with the word ‘Skoda’ spelt out across the boot. And in case you are wondering, yes the Karoq does come with an electrically adjustable panoramic sunroof.

The SUV is expected to be a spacious one with a wheelbase of 2,638mm and the sense of spaciousness even shows up at the boot as the Karoq comes with a 521-litre boot space which is claimed to be the largest in its class.

Skoda Karoq from the back. (Photo: Skoda)

On the inside, the Karoq comes with silver accents on the dash with beige perforated leather upholstery. The driver seat gets 12-way electrically adjustable functionality with memory function and lumbar support as standard. The cabin also comes with ambient lighting. But the highlight is the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a proximity sensor and supports Bluetooth, MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, automatic rain-sensing wipers and a customisable digital instrument cluster.

Powering the new Skoda Karoq is the new 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that gets an automatic 7-speed DSG gearbox and makes 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Skoda claims that the Karoq will deliver a fuel efficiency 16.95 km/l (as per high phase WLTP) and a top speed of 202 km/h.

On the safety front, it gets nine airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hill Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), EDS (Electronic Differential Lock), electromechanical parking brake with Auto Hold function, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and parking sensors at front and rear.

The Skoda Karoq will be available in six colour options - white, brown, blue, black, silver and grey.

