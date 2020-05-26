SKODA Karoq SUV, Rapid with 1.0L TSI Engine to Launch in India Today: Watch It Live Here [Video]

ŠKODA AUTO India will launch the much awaited and their first new car in a couple of years in the form of Karoq SUV today, digitally. Skoda earlier commenced the bookings of the SUV against a refundable booking fee of ₹ 50,000 across all authorized dealership facilities in the country and on the ŠKODA AUTO India website. While the Karoq was earlier expected to be delivered to customers from 06 May 2020, lockdown has delayed the process.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: "Our SUV model range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right 'value for money' proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated KAROQ will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO's success in India.”

The latest ŠKODA AUTO offering comes equipped with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, delivering an power output of 150 PS (110 kW), and a peak torque output of 250 Nm. In addition, it features panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, and nine airbags - that reiterate ŠKODA AUTO’s strong emphasis on the safety of its customers.





Skoda will also be launching the updated Rapid with a 1.0-litre TSI engine and the updated Superb as well. Introduced in 2011, the RAPID marked ŠKODA AUTO’s foray into the popular C segment in India.