Skoda Kodiaq Facelift - First Drive Review: All the SUV You Will Ever Need​?

Imagine this, you’ve got a family, a large one at that and want to ferry them around comfort. You also want enough space to help friends out if they ever need help with moving stuff and most importantly of all, you need one car that does it all. One car for all your needs, both in the city and outside it. And you have to choose wisely because this vehicle may just come to define you in many ways. So, what do you do? For starters, you draw up a list and immediately put the latest Skoda Kodiaq on it. It’s made a comeback after almost two years and the good news is, it still looks quite gorgeous. But, what all has changed with this latest generation model? Well, let me run you through them anyway, just for good measure.

What’s different about the Kodiaq?

At the front, the Kodiaq now gets sleeker LED projector headlamps along with an updated grille and bumper, with quite a bit of chrome, if I might add. Around the side, there isn’t anything to report, except for the revised dual-tone alloy wheels. At the back, Skoda has fitted revamped bumper and taillamps, which incidentally get dynamic turn indicators. Last but least, the Skoda badge has now been replaced with the lettering instead. Overall, the design remains understated and classy, just like before, which is definitely good. However, it doesn’t quite have the typical SUV presence of a Fortuner or Gloster.

The biggest change on the inside is the two-spoke steering wheel, which is quite functional to use but I’ve always been more of a fan of three or four-spoke wheels, but I should warn you that I am a little old fashioned that way. Speaking of which, the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system here does look a tad bit small but makes up for it by being extremely responsive, in fact, it’s even got wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can even charge your phone wirelessly and there are two type-C chargers at the front. The biggest highlight for me though is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cockpit that has five different settings which can be further customised to suit your needs - Neat!

But wait! There’s more…

That’s not all though, the Kodiaq also gets ventilated and heated seats, a revised 12-speaker Canton sound system with subwoofer, powered front seats and connected car tech. Not to mention the extremely large panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control and a powered tailgate. There are even a number of Simply Clever features, as Skoda likes to call it, like the umbrellas in the door panels, dual gloveboxes, a customisable storage space just ahead of the centre armrest and thoughtful neck rests, so your head doesn’t bob around from one end to the other Although, this is an optional extra. Quite thoughtful, indeed. Now there are rear AC vents, of course, but there is no type-C charger like in the front. The transmission tunnel there can make it hard for three people to sit in the second row, however, if there are just two, the centre armrest can be popped out. Also, the knee room and headroom are pretty good as well, and overall, the second row is quite a comfortable place to be in.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the third row of seats. It’s hard enough to get into and once you’re there you realise that you can’t slide the second-row seat all the way back, so one has to slide them back manually. Sure, the rear-three quarter glass on the sides is quite large but the seating space itself is best for just one adult or two small children. Honestly speaking, the third-row seat is suitable only for shorter drives. However, that compromised third-row of seating does have a silver lining and that is the boot space. And with all the seats up, it’s good for two medium-sized bags, but, with all the seats folded down, the space goes up to a massive 2005 litres! That is quite a serious amount of space for anyone looking to lug some weight around. With that said, it’s time to get back in the driver’s seat and tell you about the most significant change on the Kodiaq.

What’s it like to drive?

Skoda has done away with the 2.0-litre TDI engine from before and gone for the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine from the Tiguan and Octavia. It produces a more than healthy 190hp and 320Nm of torque and comes mated to the famed 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. The top-spec L&K variant even comes with dynamic chassis control which basically allows you to adjust the dampers according to the kind of ride you want. Skoda hasn’t skimped on safety either, the Kodiaq comes with 9-airbags as standard along with 11 different braking and stability-based systems. So, how does it all tie in together?

Rather well, if I can say so myself. Now, do note that the Kodiaq is not a typical body-on-frame SUV like the Fortuner or Gloster. That means it feels a lot more planted on straights and agile around the bends than the aforementioned SUVs. In fact, the top-end Kodiaq comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) which basically allows the driver to adjust the firmness of the dampers based on the drive mode. For example, Comfort is more suited for better ride quality, while sport is for more spirited driving. And that sort of tells you what the Kodiaq is all about.

It’s obviously a driver-centric SUV, one that isn’t really a corner carver, but it can hold its own pretty well. That 2.0-litre engine, like we’ve mentioned before, is an absolute gem. It builds up power rather well, although, it’s the mid-range is where it feels the strongest. Mashing the throttle to the floor won’t really help, and a gradual build-up of speed is more suited to the Kodiaq’s driving dynamics. Overall, a well-sorted, planted and a rather fun SUV to drive.

ALSO READ: In Pics: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift – Detailed Image Gallery of Design, Features and More

Is it worth your time and money?

So, numbers first. It costs between Rs 34.99 lakh and Rs 37.49 lakh, which basically pits it against other seven-seat SUVs like the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner as I mentioned before. Sure, it doesn’t come with advanced driver aids like the Gloster and doesn’t have the off-road prowess of a Fortuner but it has a number of things going for it.

Also Watch:

But, forget all this, let’s get to the real question. Would I choose one? Yes, in a heartbeat. Because I know that I want comfort, space, a punchy engine and an understated yet classy look all around. And the Kodiaq delivers on all that front, in spades!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.