Skoda Kodiaq Premium SUV Achieves Production Milestone of 250,000 Cars

The Skoda Auto plant in Kvasiny has produced the 250,000th Kodiaq. Skoda’s first large SUV, which was revealed in autumn 2016, has only taken two years to reach a quarter of a million units. Today, the Kodiaq is one of the Czech brand’s bestselling models. In the first eight months of this year alone, over 100,000 vehicles were delivered to customers.With a production volume of 250,000 vehicles within roughly 23 months, the Skoda Kodiaq is one of the Czech car manufacturer’s central drivers for growth worldwide. Two years ago in September 2016, the brand’s first large SUV rolled into the spotlight at Berlin’s ‘Kraftwerk’ event venue. The Skoda Connect range of connectivity services, which is now part of the standard equipment for practically all of the brand’s model ranges, also made its debut in the Kodiaq. The 250,000th Kodiaq is a Sportline in Steel Grey. The milestone vehicle will be delivered to a customer in France.The Skoda Kodiaq is currently manufactured at six car factories. In addition to the Czech plant in Kvasiny, the large SUV is also produced at sites in Changsha in China, Nizhny Novgorod in Russia, Aurangabad in India, Solomonovo in Ukraine and Ust-Kamenogorsk in Kazakhstan.In addition to the Kodiaq, Skoda’s SUV portfolio currently includes the compact SUV Karoq as well as the Kamiq, which is produced in China for the local market. Soon, the Skoda Kodiaq will be taking on yet another pioneering role – as the first of the brand’s SUVs to bear the RS initials, which adorn Skoda’s sportiest models. The emotive design of the Kodiaq RS comes alive thanks to the interplay of elegant lines, sporty contours and the typical robust nature of an SUV. The 176-kW (240-PS) Skoda Kodiaq RS will make its debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.