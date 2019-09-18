Skoda Kodiaq Price Slashed by Rs 2.38 Lakhs, Now Priced at Rs 32.99 Lakh
To boost sales during the festive season amid the slump in the automobile industry, Skoda India is also offering discounted prices on select variants of the Rapid and Superb, apart from the Kodiaq's base style variant.
Skoda Kodiaq SUV side profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Skoda India has officially reduced the prices of a number of models to boost sales during the festive season, amidst a slump in sales in the auto industry. The brand's flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, now starts at Rs 32.99 lakh, which is a discounted rate by Rs 2.38 lakh on the base Style variant. However, the higher-end variety pricing remains the same at Rs 36.78 lakhs. According to dealer sources, the base Style trim with its revised price point will be called the Corporate Edition and will be available to all buyers and not just existing Skoda owners. Notably, the Kodiaq is available in two trim levels, the base variety Style and the high-end variety L&K. It can be had with a single 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine option paired with a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Skoda India is also offering discounted prices on select variants of the Rapid and Superb as well. The top-spec petrol-manual and the mid-spec diesel-manual of the Rapid are now priced at Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh lower, respectively. For the Superb, Skoda has the base petrol-automatic Style trim available at Rs 25.99 lakh, which is down by Rs 1.80 lakh form the earlier price. The diesel Superb Style is now priced at Rs 28.49 lakh instead of the original Rs 30.29 lakh. No discounts have been offered on the Skoda Octavia this festive season.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiara Advani to Feature in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Report
- Lilly Singh Hosting 'The Late Night Show' is the Desi Representation We've Been Waiting For
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film on PM Modi's Youth; Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look