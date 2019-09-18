Skoda Kodiaq Price Slashed by Rs 2.38 Lakhs, Now Priced at Rs 32.99 Lakh

Skoda India has officially reduced the prices of a number of models to boost sales during the festive season, amidst a slump in sales in the auto industry. The brand's flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, now starts at Rs 32.99 lakh, which is a discounted rate by Rs 2.38 lakh on the base Style variant. However, the higher-end variety pricing remains the same at Rs 36.78 lakhs. According to dealer sources, the base Style trim with its revised price point will be called the Corporate Edition and will be available to all buyers and not just existing Skoda owners. Notably, the Kodiaq is available in two trim levels, the base variety Style and the high-end variety L&K. It can be had with a single 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine option paired with a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Skoda India is also offering discounted prices on select variants of the Rapid and Superb as well. The top-spec petrol-manual and the mid-spec diesel-manual of the Rapid are now priced at Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh lower, respectively. For the Superb, Skoda has the base petrol-automatic Style trim available at Rs 25.99 lakh, which is down by Rs 1.80 lakh form the earlier price. The diesel Superb Style is now priced at Rs 28.49 lakh instead of the original Rs 30.29 lakh. No discounts have been offered on the Skoda Octavia this festive season.

