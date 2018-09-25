English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Kodiaq RS Interior Revealed Ahead of Paris Motor Show 2018
The sports seats with integrated headrests, which come as standard in the Skoda Kodiaq RS, feature seat cushions and backrests wrapped in Alcantara.
Skoda Kodiaq RS. (Image: SKoda)
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the Czech brand’s new, sporty, top-of-the-range model. In a week’s time, the performance SUV will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The latest addition to the Czech brand’s RS family Skoda-typical practicality with a sporty interior.
The sports seats with integrated headrests, which come as standard in the Skoda Kodiaq RS, feature seat cushions and backrests wrapped in Alcantara – a material frequently used in motorsport. The contrasting stitching and red detailing with perforated Alcantara create visual highlights. The seats’ side bolsters are covered in carbon leather and, just like the central armrest and the armrests in the doors, bear red stitching.
Skoda Kodiaq RS. (Image: Skoda)
The multifunction sports steering wheel features the RS logo and the contrasting red stitching. The door trims use black Alcantara; but in this case, the distinctive diamond cross pattern is rendered in black stitching. A carbon-look instrument panel, black roof liner and stainless steel pedal covers round off the sporting appearance of the Skoda Kodiaq RS. Of course, this high-performance SUV retains all the familiar qualities of the Kodiaq model series: sitting space for five or seven people, a large luggage compartment and many of the brand’s typical features.
Skoda Kodiaq RS. (Image: Skoda)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
