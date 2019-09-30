Skoda Kodiaq Scout SUV Launched in India at Rs 33.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India unveiled the new Kodiaq Scout at Rs 33.99 lakh. The Kodiaq Scout comes equipped with the 2.0 TDI (DSG) diesel engine that generates 150 PS of power and a peak torque output of 340Nm. The seven-seater Skoda Kodiaq Scout will be available in four colour options: Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, and Magic Black, across all, the authorized Skoda Auto dealership facilities in the country.

The fascia of the Kodiaq Scout is dominated by chrome surround on the radiator grille and a front bumper with a silver-coloured spoiler. The characteristic LED headlamps with illuminated 'eyelashes' of the Kodiaq finds its way inside the SCOUT, too. The location of the sharply drawn fog lamps is at the height of the grille, protected from damage. The Kodiaq Scout sports electrically-adjustable panoramic sunroof.

At the rear, the Kodiaq Scout dons crystalline elements in the Skoda-typical C-shape LED taillights. The rear bumper with silver protective cover borders the exhaust pipes and the diffuser.

The new Kodiaq Scout is the first product, in India, to bear ‘Skoda’ in block lettering on the tailgate instead of the Skoda logo.

The square wheel arches housing the dual-tone Anthracite R (18) Trinity alloy wheels, angular mud flaps with plastic edges, protective sill covers. The silver roof railings, matte silver wing mirror housings, and the chrome strips around the side window intensify the premium feel of this new Skoda SUV. There is a Scout plaque, sitting on the front fenders too.

The all-new Kodiaq Scout gets brushed wooden décor. The decorative elements are black and complemented by chrome highlights. There is a Scout logo on the black Alcantara leather upholstery, and the infotainment system home screen. The LED ambient lighting, running along the inside of the Kodiaq Scout, offers ten colour options.

The Scout comes equipped with the 2.0 TDI (DSG) diesel engine from the Skoda Kodiaq model range. With 16 valves Dual Over-Head Camshaft (DOHC), it generates 150 PS (110 kW) of power and a peak torque output of 340Nm while delivering a fuel efficiency figure of 16.25 km/l and a top speed of 194 km/h.

The all-wheel or 4x4 drive system is based on an electro-hydraulically controlled multi-disc inter-axle clutch designed to smoothly distribute the torque between the front and rear axles in a ratio ranging between 96%-4% and 10%-90%. The system can transmit as much as 85% of the available torque to a single wheel (in conjunction with the EDS). The coupling of the rear axle is automatic, so under normal conditions, the car can utilize the advantages of front-wheel drive, and under extreme conditions the excellent traction of the 4x4 drive.

Activated with mode button on the centre console, Driving Mode Select offers Eco, Normal, Sport, and Individual modes as well as the Snow Mode. With the intelligent Off-Road-Mode system, which operates at speeds of up to 30 km/h, is designed to adjust the characteristics of the engine, electronic assistants, and stability control systems. The activated functions, which includes the steering wheel angle, the compass, the altimeter, and the oil and coolant temperature, are shown on the infotainment display.

Standard safety equipment on the Kodiaq Scout includes a wide range of features such as nine airbags, which remains the segment benchmark. As standard, the bottom part of the Kodiaq Scout is protected by plastic covers that, besides serving the protective function, are shaped aerodynamically to optimize the air flows under the vehicle. To increase the degree of chassis protection, the vehicle is fitted with the Rough Road Package, taking the form of additional protection for the engine bay, oil sump, gearbox, rear suspension, lateral arms, and brake hoses.

The car is equipped with iBuzz Fatigue Alert which detects signs of fatigue in the driver and prompts him or her to take a break. In addition, a host of security equipment and safety support functions include AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout also features an all-new Anti-Theft alarm with interior monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system, acoustic warning signal for overrun speed, engine immobiliser with floating code system, dual-tone warning horn, and Parktronic sensors at front and rear.

The 8-inch capacitive touch display is a part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment and Navigation System developed by Skoda. The SmartLink+ features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, as standard. The Canton Sound System features 10 speakers, including subwoofer, and has a power output of 575 watts. New age connectivity solutions along with BossConnect, integrated with the Skoda Media Command App, help occupants control functions like navigation, entertainment.

The Three-Zone Climatronic air conditioning system enables different temperatures to be set for the driver, front and rear passengers. It is also fitted with a humidity sensor, which reduces windscreen misting, and a sun sensor. The Boarding Spots, designated to illuminate the entry area, are located on the external side-view mirrors.

