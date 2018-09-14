Skoda Kodiaq vRS More Details Revealed Ahead of Paris Motor Show

Ahead of the upcoming Paris Motor Show next month where the Kodiaq vRS will get its full reveal, Skoda has released a video revealing some key details of what to expect from this new addition to its range.Performance SUVs are definitely becoming a bit of a thing at the moment, but often they're tuned-up versions of already expensive prestige models, which then become even more expensive. As Skoda is building quite a reputation for its performance credentials with its vRS models that deliver a blend of performance and value, the vRS version of the Kodiaq SUV is understandably a very eagerly anticipated model.At the heart of the model will be a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine developing a healthy 237bhp and an even more impressive 369 lb.-ft. of torque. If those numbers sound a little familiar it's probably because the same powerplant can already be found in its VW Group stablemate, the Volkswagen Tiguan.Although it doesn't actually add to the SUV's performance, the Kodiaq will be the first Skoda model to feature the Dynamic Sound Boost system. The system amplifies the sound of the engine note inside the cabin of the Skoda depending on the particular drive mode chosen. Other highlights include a set of full LED headlights and VW's exceptional Virtual Cockpit as standard, which replaces traditional dials with a customizable screen to display vital information for the driver.When this particular engine is employed in the Tiguan 2.0 BiTDi BMT 240 4Motion it gets the VW from 0 to 62mph in 6.5 seconds, and the top speed is 142mph. And although not confirmed yet, there's a good chance this unit will also eventually be found in the next Octavia RS that's due in 2020 as the majority of that model's sales are already diesels.Unfortunately, although the Kodiaq vRS will probably get close to those performance figures of the Tiguan, it's unlikely to match them due to the Skoda being a heavier vehicle. Even so, with the most powerful production diesel engine in Skoda's history, standard all-wheel drive and adaptive suspension, the Kodiaq vRS is definitely one to look forward to.