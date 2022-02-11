Skoda Kushaq 1.0-Litre MT Review: Compact SUV For Budget-Friendly Performance

SUVs! They are all the rage right now, and the Kushaq belongs to a segment that is no different. Mind you, it has to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and even its own sibling the VW Taigun. Now, we have already driven the Kushaq but this one is a little different. This is the Kushaq with the 1.0-litre, TSI engine, and it’s the manual version. But, before we talk about that tiny that little engine that can and will, let’s clear out some of the usual details.

Since there aren’t any visual changes from the 1.0-litre to the 1.5-litre version, I’ll keep it short. From almost any angle, the Kushaq looks quite well-finished. There’s the unmistakable signature Skoda grille up front along with a generous dose of chrome all around the body. The front-end of the Kushaq looks quite imposing and impressive, while the rear looks slightly disproportioned, although the three-dimensional taillamps are quite nice. The Kushaq doesn’t look as big as its rivals but does come with the largest wheelbase in its segment. Overall, I have to say, the Kushaq looks quite contemporary and compact. But, let’s get to the most important bit.

And that is the 999cc, three-cylinder motor which produces 115hp and 178Nm. Now, this engine has been used in the Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Vento, and of course the Taigun. I first had the chance of sampling this in the VW Vento, and let’s just say, I left with a huge grin on my face all throughout that test. Can Skoda’s compact SUV keep me smiling? Well, the Kushaq is slightly heavier than the Vento or Rapid, so that should make things interesting.

However, I am happy to report that the Kushaq feels distinctly European, meaning it handles itself quite well. The power delivery too is more than adequate and there’s a distinct boost near the 2,000rpm mark that carries through right till the redline at 6,500rpm. The six-speed manual gearbox slots in well, although might feel slightly tall during operation. Another area where Skoda deserves praise is the balanced ride quality and seat comfort, which add up to a comfortable experience. The brakes, too, do a pretty good job at bringing the Kushaq to a halt. Overall, Skoda’s compact SUV feels adequately punchy for the city and highways and doesn’t handle like a typical SUV.

Well, whoever said downsizing can’t be fun hasn’t obviously sampled that sweet three-pot motor on the Kushaq. Plus, that fantastic balance of ride quality and handling makes the Kushaq quite a package. To put it simply, it’s efficient, fun and this 1.0-litre TSI engine paired with the six-speed manual makes it the pick of the lot if you want performance on a budget without compromising on space. And if you want added convenience​, there’s always the six-speed torque converter as well.​ To put it simply, the Kushaq is efficient, fun and that engine-gearbox combination make it the pick of the lot if you’re looking for performance on a budget, without compromising on style or space.

