Skoda Kushaq Crosses 10,000 Bookings in India, Style Auto Variant to Get Updates

A couple of months after its launch, Skoda has announced that the Kushaq SU has crossed 10,000 bookings in India. The Skoda Kushaq was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, the company has been teasing the production version of the SUV. Now that it is finally launched, the Kushaq will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector in the Indian market.

The Skoda Kushaq has a lot riding on its shoulders as it is the car that is meant to spearhead Volkswagen group’s all-out attempt at the Indian market in which Skoda will be at the lead. The Kushaq has been built on the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform and will be offered in three variant options – Active, Ambition and Style.

The Kushaq comes with an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

As per the company, the Skoda Kushaq comes with 4 Years/1,00,000 km warranty, which can be extended up to 6 years/1,50,000 km. Additionally, Skoda will also offer 2 years parts warranty, 2 years battery warranty, 3 years paint warranty, 6 years corrosion warranty and extended roadside assistance programs up to 9 years.

Skoda reported a nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in August 2021. The company had sold 1,003 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement. While the newly launched SUV Kushaq has fueled the growth for the brand in India, other models such as Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes, it added.

