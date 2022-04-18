Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo India Launch on May 9, Here's What to Expect

Skoda is all set to unveil a new Monte Carlo variant of its popular mid-size SUV, Kushaq on May 9. With fresh touches to the exteriors, sportier styling, and several additional features, the upcoming variant will become the new range-topping trim of the Kushaq. Like Monte Carlo variants of other Skoda models, the Kushaq Monte Carlo will also be seen incorporating blacked-out treatment for the OVRMs, grille, roof, and bumper inserts. The front and rare skid plates of the SUV and the badges on the tailgate will also get a black finish whereas the front fenders will sport a prominent “Monte Carlo’ badging.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo is also likely to sport new 205/55 R17 tyres with an alloy wheel design that we have previously seen on Octavia RS 245.

On the inside, the upcoming SUV is expected to get an all-black cabin layout, with red inserts on the dashboard, doors, and centre console. The fresh black red upholstery on the Kushaq will sport the ‘Monte Carlo’ inscribed on the headrests. The SUV is set to get an upgraded digital instrumental cluster using red graphics to match the theme of the interiors.

The expected list of features on the Kushaq Monte Carlo includes full-LED headlamps, automatic wipers, and headlamps, single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a six-speaker sound system with subwoofer, six airbags, ESC, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The new variant will be offered in both existing engine options Kushaq including the 1L TSI engine tuned to deliver an output of 115bhp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The other 1.5L petrol unit of the SUV is capable of churning out a maximum power of 150hp with 250Nm of torque. The Kushaq will come with both manual and automatic transmission options.

While the final word on the pricing isn’t out yet, we expect the Mote Carlo variant of the SUV to be priced at Rs 50,000 over the Kushaq’s top-spec Style variant.

