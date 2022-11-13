Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Dearer by up to Rs 60,000; Check New Prices Here

Skoda has announced a price hike of up to Rs 60,000 on selected variants of its mid-size sedan Slavia and Kushaq SUV. This is the second such hike for Slavia and the third for Kushaq in 2022. The updated prices have come into effect from November 1. The Ambition Classic AT Style 1.5L MT and Monte Carlo 1.5L MT variants of Skoda Kushaq are set to get dearer by Rs 60,000. The prices of the Ambition AT, Style 1.0 MT and Monte Carlo 1.0L MT variants cost Rs 40,000 of the SUV have gone by Rs 40,000. The Style 1.0L and 1.5L AT, however, variants of the SUV have been left out of the price hike. All remaining variants have seen a price hike ranging between Rs 20,000 to 30,0000. The Kushaq’s range now starts at Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

For Slavia, the Ambition AT trim has received the maximum hike of Rs 40,000 followed by Active and Ambition variants that will now cost Rs 30,000 more. The price of the Style 1.5L AT variant of Slavia has received a marginal hike. Skoda Slavia’s range in India starts ar Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Slavia is available in India with two engine options that include a 1.0-litre TSI motor tune to churn out 113 bhp and 178 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The second option is a bigger 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine variant is available with options between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, is available with two petrol engine options. This includes a 1.5 TSI uni that can deliver 147.5 bhp at 5000-6000 rpm and 250Nm of peak torque at 1600-3500 rpm. The 1-litre engine option is loaded with abilities to deliver 113.98 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Both options are available with a choice between an automatic and manual gearbox.

Read all the Latest Auto News here